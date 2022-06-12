Dr. Thomas Aaberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aaberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Aaberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Aaberg, MD
Dr. Thomas Aaberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Aaberg's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists Of Michigan5030 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Retina Specialists of Michigan Holland1362 S Point Pl Ste 120, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 954-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Aaberg to anyone with retina issues. His expertise is unmatched in my opinion! His assistants are very personable and knowledgeable..Very satisfied in all respects.
About Dr. Thomas Aaberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194753186
Education & Certifications
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Dartmouth College
