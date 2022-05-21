Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbruzzese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Abbruzzese, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Abbruzzese works at
HCA Florida Vascular Specialists266 S Moon Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 692-4268
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very friendly yet professional. He was very easy to talk with. Dr. Abbruzzese left me feeling hopeful. My anxiety of seeing another new physician was quickly dissolved.
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689710279
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Ma
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Abbruzzese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbruzzese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbruzzese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbruzzese works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbruzzese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbruzzese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbruzzese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbruzzese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.