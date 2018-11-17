Dr. Thomas Abell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Abell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Abell, MD
Dr. Thomas Abell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Campbellsville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Spring View Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Abell works at
Dr. Abell's Office Locations
-
1
Admedco Kentucky Pllc1800 Old Lebanon Rd, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Directions (270) 789-2023
-
2
Admedco Kentucky Pllc2720 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 373-0300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring View Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Lasik in 2002, cataract surgery in 2017 and again am completely out of glasses. I chose the upgrade package. He is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. I am very happy with the care I received!
About Dr. Thomas Abell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033140918
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- Jewish Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abell has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abell.
