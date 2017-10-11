Dr. Thomas Abell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Abell, MD
Dr. Thomas Abell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Ambulatory Care Building-AIM Clinic550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-8686
Rehabilitation Associates Psc220 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 540-1420
University of Louisville Physicians401 E Chestnut St Unit 310, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4600
- Clark Memorial Health
He is a wonderful, kind and compassionate man! He's the kind of Doctor everyone hopes to get! He literally saved my life! His work with Gastroparsis and the gastric pacemaker has been a lifesaver for so many! There's not enough words to express how I feel about him! Truely one of a kind in his field!
- Mayo Medical School
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University of South Dakota
- Internal Medicine
