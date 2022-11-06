Dr. Thomas Aguirre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguirre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Aguirre, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Aguirre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Gutdoctorsinc
Locations
Gutdoctorsinc2403 Castillo St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-3585
Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center25 W Micheltorena St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 966-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc and a nice guy with a lovely ‘bedside manner’ .You always feel comfortable in his hands . Straight shooter and colonoscopy/sigmoidoscopy done by him are surprisingly easy ! Jll
About Dr. Thomas Aguirre, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285772004
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Gutdoctorsinc
