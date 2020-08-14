See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD

Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ahn works at Abe Green MD Prof Medcl Corp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Ahn's Office Locations

    Abe Green MD A Prof Medical Corp.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1410, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr. Ahn is by far the best doctor I’ve ever had. He’s punctual, professional and most importantly, he’s incredibly intelligent. Dr. Ahn will listen to you and he will never be in a rush to see his next patient. I strongly urge you to give Dr. Ahn a try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
    Mike D — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Ahn, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669556866
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
