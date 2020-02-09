Overview of Dr. Thomas Albini, MD

Dr. Thomas Albini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Albini works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.