Overview of Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD

Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Alexander works at Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - 3rd St in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.