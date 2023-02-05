Overview of Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD

Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Reidsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.