Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Georgia Eye Institute210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 302-2174Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Optim Orthopedics LLC247a S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 324-7477
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Alexander is a leader in his field, very professional, thorough, explains his findings and concerns and immediately puts you at ease. There is no doubt you are in excellent and safe hands when he is your physician.
- 14 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas|Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee|University of Tennessee - Campbell Clinic
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
