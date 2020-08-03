See All Otologists / Neurotologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD

Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Alexander works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-8964
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD

    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275696080
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSD - Neurotology &amp;amp; Skull Base Surgery
    Residency
    • UCSD - Otolaryngology/Head &amp;amp; Neck Surgery
    Internship
    • UCSD
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

