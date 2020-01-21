Overview of Dr. Thomas Alosco, MD

Dr. Thomas Alosco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Alosco works at Center for Vein Restoration | Waterbury in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.