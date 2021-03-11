See All Ophthalmologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Thomas Alpren, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Alpren, MD

Dr. Thomas Alpren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Alpren works at OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES SC in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Hales Corners, WI and Cudahy, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Dr. Alpren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Associates S C.
    2500 W Layton Ave Ste 110, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-0424
  2. 2
    Hales Corners
    6080 S 108th St, Hales Corners, WI 53130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Ophthalmology Associates
    6020 S PACKARD AVE, Cudahy, WI 53110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-0424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Cataracts
Blepharitis
Stye
Diabetic Cataracts
Blepharitis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2021
    He is a good thorough Doctor. I had two strokes, one being in my left eye. He tried prisms but they weren't strong enough so I was sent to a specialist at Children's hospital to cure my double vision. After 4 years I can see again. Dr. Alpren did my follow-up. Thank you Dr. Alpren
    Jan Wiltzius — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Alpren, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508853474
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alpren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alpren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alpren has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

