Dr. Thomas Alpren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Alpren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Ophthalmology Associates S C.2500 W Layton Ave Ste 110, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 281-0424
Hales Corners6080 S 108th St, Hales Corners, WI 53130 Directions
Ophthalmology Associates6020 S PACKARD AVE, Cudahy, WI 53110 Directions (414) 281-0424
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good thorough Doctor. I had two strokes, one being in my left eye. He tried prisms but they weren't strong enough so I was sent to a specialist at Children's hospital to cure my double vision. After 4 years I can see again. Dr. Alpren did my follow-up. Thank you Dr. Alpren
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- San Francisco General Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
