Dr. Thomas Amidon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Amidon works at Logan Health Heart & Lung in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.