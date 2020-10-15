Overview of Dr. Thomas Andreshak, MD

Dr. Thomas Andreshak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Andreshak works at Consulting Orthopaedic Associates in Bowling Green, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Kyphoplasty and Percutaneous along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.