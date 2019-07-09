Dr. Thomas Appleby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Appleby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Appleby, MD
Dr. Thomas Appleby, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Appleby's Office Locations
Coastal Surgical Vascular and Vein Specialist1327 Ashley River Rd Ste B, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 487-0597
CVVC at The Elms2575 Elms Center Rd # 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 502-7847
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most professional staff and Doctor I have ever come cross in 80 years of life. They are all magnificent
About Dr. Thomas Appleby, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801985007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appleby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appleby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appleby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appleby works at
Dr. Appleby has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appleby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appleby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.