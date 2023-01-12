Dr. Thomas Armsey II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armsey II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Armsey II, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Armsey II, MD
Dr. Thomas Armsey II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Armsey II's Office Locations
Columbia Neurosurgical Assocs1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery PA2989 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 256-4107Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Dr. William Rambo114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armsey completed completed a scheduled procedure today, and he was kind and very professional! The staff was very friendly, and my procedure was completed at the time scheduled. I was surprised at how quick the procedure was and how little discomfort I felt! Dr. Armsey is AWESOME! I had immediate relief when I got up from the table! Great job team!
About Dr. Thomas Armsey II, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Armsey II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armsey II.
