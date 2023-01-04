Dr. Thomas Arndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Arndt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Arndt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Arndt works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Digestive Health Sc9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-9456
-
2
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-8000
-
3
Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arndt?
I have high expectations of drs and was impressed yet skeptical of his solid 5 star rating. Now that I've been to him I see it is 100% earned. There is not one thing I can see needs improvement. Best bedside manner and likeability factor I've ever experienced, and medical advice was outstanding. My only regret is that he's a specialist and I can't make him my primary!
About Dr. Thomas Arndt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1487614210
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arndt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arndt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arndt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arndt works at
Dr. Arndt has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arndt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Arndt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arndt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arndt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arndt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.