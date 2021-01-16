Overview of Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD

Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Arnold works at Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.