Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD
Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
-
1
Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center1110 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 476-9100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Suffolk Vascular Asssociates, PLLC329 E Main St Ste 8, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-0222
-
3
Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center1149 Old Country Rd Ste C4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 591-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?
Staff is kind patient and accommodating with my brothers disability. DrArnold is caring and concerned. Highly recommended. Debbie O’Toole
About Dr. Thomas Arnold, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356312334
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania Health System-Presbyterian Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.