Dr. Thomas Ashcom, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ashcom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with Brooke Army Medical Center
Dr. Ashcom works at
Locations
Aziz R. Maksoud MD PA9350 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 265-1308
Central Kansas Family Practice PA1309 Polk St Ste C, Great Bend, KS 67530 Directions (620) 792-5341
Kingman Community Hospital750 W D Ave, Kingman, KS 67068 Directions (620) 532-0167
Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital710 N Walnut St, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104 Directions (620) 886-3771
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Clara Barton Hospital
- Comanche County Hospital
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Sedan City Hospital
- The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has saved my husband about 5 times
About Dr. Thomas Ashcom, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ashcom has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashcom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
