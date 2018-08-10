Overview of Dr. Thomas Ateshim, MD

Dr. Thomas Ateshim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Ateshim works at Phnix Baptist Fam Medicine Cntr in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.