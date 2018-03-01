See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor

Dr. Atkins works at Thomas L. Atkins MD, PLLC in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas L. Atkins MD, PLLC
    214 S Main St Ste 204, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 657-7676
  2. 2
    1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5020, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 764-6875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Atkins?

Mar 01, 2018
Dr. Atkins is caring, an excellent listener, and very invested in the care of his patients.
Coldwater , Mi — Mar 01, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Atkins to family and friends

Dr. Atkins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Atkins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235217811
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Fellowship
Residency
  • Children's Hospital Oakland
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Atkins works at Thomas L. Atkins MD, PLLC in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Atkins’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Thomas Atkins, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.