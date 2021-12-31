Dr. Thomas Aung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Aung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Aung, MD
Dr. Thomas Aung, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marble Falls, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Aung's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - Marble Falls1100 Mission Hills Dr Ste 200, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 283-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aung has been my Medical Oncologist for the past six years. His professionalism and attention to detail are unsurpassed. In my 72 years, I have never had any Doctor I trusted more. His guidance of my cancer journey has been both exceptional and comforting.
About Dr. Thomas Aung, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aung has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.