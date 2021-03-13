Overview of Dr. Thomas Austin, MD

Dr. Thomas Austin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at Optimal Medicine INC in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.