Dr. Thomas Azzolini, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Azzolini, DPM
Dr. Thomas Azzolini, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Azzolini works at
Dr. Azzolini's Office Locations
Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 Adams St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 308-6622Monday10:00am - 1:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pmThursday10:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azzolini is the best! He makes sure you understand your options, is available to answer any questions and makes excellent analogies when he explains. He performed surgery on my Achilles tendon and I am pain free!! His office staff is very professional and helpful.
About Dr. Thomas Azzolini, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275502304
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Hospital & Regional Diabetes Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azzolini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzolini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzolini works at
Dr. Azzolini has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzolini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azzolini speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzolini.
