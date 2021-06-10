Dr. Thomas Backer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Backer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Backer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Backer works at
Locations
-
1
North Atlanta Womens Care PC3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C395, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 751-9131
-
2
Fusion Autism Centers1260 Upper Hembree Rd Ste D, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Backer?
Dr. Backer and Katie Steffen, PA are my favorite Dr. visits. They both are not only friendly but: thorough; patient; take a lot of time with their patients; compassionate, and more.
About Dr. Thomas Backer, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083617872
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Backer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Backer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Backer works at
Dr. Backer has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Backer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.