Dr. Thomas Baier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Baier works at Advocate Medical Group Orthopedics in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Round Lake Beach, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.