Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD
Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dermatology and Liposculpture Center2605 W Atlantic Ave Ste C101, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 272-6000
Balshi Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery4665 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 272-6000
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Jennifer is amazing. Professional and Caring. I am so grateful to her…She makes me feel beautiful again… Thanks Jennifer
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063400646
- Gulf South Med/Surg Ctr
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Dr. Balshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Balshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Balshi works at
Dr. Balshi has seen patients for Cellulitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more.
Dr. Balshi speaks Spanish.
324 patients have reviewed Dr. Balshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.