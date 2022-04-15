See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (324)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Balshi works at Liposculpture Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology and Liposculpture Center
    2605 W Atlantic Ave Ste C101, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 272-6000
    Balshi Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    4665 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 272-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumecca IPL  Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 324 ratings
    Patient Ratings (324)
    5 Star
    (302)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balshi?

    Apr 15, 2022
    Jennifer is amazing. Professional and Caring. I am so grateful to her…She makes me feel beautiful again… Thanks Jennifer
    Tammy Eisenberg — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063400646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Gulf South Med/Surg Ctr
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Balshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balshi works at Liposculpture Center in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Balshi’s profile.

    Dr. Balshi has seen patients for Cellulitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    324 patients have reviewed Dr. Balshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

