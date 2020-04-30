Dr. Thomas Baranski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Baranski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Baranski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Baranski works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3500
- 2 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baranski?
I had been fighting neurological, cardiac, endocrine and dermatological issues for over 17 years that no other doctor was willing, or able, to help me with. After years of research on my own I was certain that they were all related to an underlying endocrine disorder. One of my conditions progressed to the point that I could no longer live with it and I sought out one last chance for help. I researched every endocrinologist in the St. Louis area and concluded that Dr. Baranski would be my best last-chance. I waited nine months for an appointment but, fortunately, he was will to take a new patient. He patiently listened to everything this random non-medical person with stack of research papers said and was willing to try a treatment protocol I suggested. Within a month of starting treatment all of the conditions that I had dealt with for 17 years were either gone or significantly better. I am not being hyperbolic when I say that I owe my life to Dr. Baranski.
About Dr. Thomas Baranski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1710903026
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baranski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baranski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baranski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baranski works at
Dr. Baranski has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baranski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baranski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baranski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.