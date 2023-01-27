Dr. Thomas Barbour III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbour III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Barbour III, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Barbour III, MD
Dr. Thomas Barbour III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from The University Of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Barbour III's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Airport Campus6144 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Springhill Office1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Fairhope Office8096 Twin Beech Rd Unit 100, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Barbour and his team! He has performed 2 surgeries on me and about to do another. This type 1 diabetic wouldn't trust anyone else with my hands. He uses Mobile Surgery Center, and they are TOP NOTCH! Thankful for him!
About Dr. Thomas Barbour III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center, Dept Of Orthopedics, Hand, Upper Extremity and Microvascular Surgery
- Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee Center of Health Sciences - Campbell Foundation
- The University Of Alabama At Birmingham
- Springhill College Mobile Al
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Barbour III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbour III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbour III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbour III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbour III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbour III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbour III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbour III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.