Overview of Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD

Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Halifax Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barnard works at Florida Retina Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Titusville, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.