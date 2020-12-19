See All Ophthalmologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD

Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Halifax Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barnard works at Florida Retina Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Titusville, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Retina Institute
    564 HEALTH BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 258-5777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Retina Institute
    424 Treemonte Dr, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 775-9909
  3. 3
    Florida Retina Institute
    308 Julia St, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 268-1116
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Florida Retina Institute
    1025 PRIMERA BLVD, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-1570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Stye
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487654117
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wva University
    Internship
    • St Lukes Med Center|St Lukes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
