Dr. Thomas Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Barnes, MD
Dr. Thomas Barnes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center1441 Avocado Ave Ste 207, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 719-9700
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Very happy. It was fast and I look great. I read the bad reviews and I don't know what to say. Maybe you had an underlying issue because my surgery looks great and I'm gong back for my stomach next.
About Dr. Thomas Barnes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679848246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
