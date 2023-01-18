Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deadwood, SD.
Dr. Barrett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic71 Charles St, Deadwood, SD 57732 Directions (605) 717-6431
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
Dr. Barrett is really good. He is probably informative, attentive and very professional. He takes a proactive stance, which I appreciate.
About Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1760986731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.