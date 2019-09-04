Overview

Dr. Thomas Barringer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Barringer works at North Memorial Health Clinic- Blaine North in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.