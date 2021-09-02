Dr. Thomas Bartell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bartell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Bartell Thomas H MD Office6418 Normandy Ln Ste 210, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 271-0500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Dr. Bartell and his staff are absolutely amazing. Every encounter or appointment I’ve had has been wonderful. I simply could not be happier with my results. They far exceeded my expectations! Before having my procedures, I did months of research to find a surgeon who specialized in what I wanted. That lead me to a different state and a considerable drive but it was so worth it. Dr. Bartell is kind, caring, experienced, extremely knowledgeable and has a fun sense of humor. His staff is truly fantastic in every way. I have and will continue to highly recommend Dr. Bartell to anyone I know wanting the surgeries he offers.
Dr. Bartell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.