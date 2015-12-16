Overview

Dr. Thomas Bartlett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, McLaren St. Luke's and Trigg County Hospital.



Dr. Bartlett works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.