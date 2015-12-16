Dr. Thomas Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bartlett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, McLaren St. Luke's and Trigg County Hospital.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 845-4523Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Clarksville647 Dunlop Ln Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 291-9898
Was great. He explained what my condition was and what it will take to cure it. I would recommend him to anyone that needed his specialty.
- Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Trigg County Hospital
Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartlett has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bartlett speaks Arabic and French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.
