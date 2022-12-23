Overview

Dr. Thomas Bartzokis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bartzokis works at Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.