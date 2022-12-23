Dr. Thomas Bartzokis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartzokis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bartzokis, MD
Dr. Thomas Bartzokis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (305) 585-1111
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
I always feel like I've just received the Absolute Best Diagnosis, Advice and Treatment, Possible. Who would know better, having been a patient for the past 12.5 of my 91 years?
About Dr. Thomas Bartzokis, MD
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
