Dr. Thomas Bass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Gulf Coast Bariatrics4519 Tilton Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 221-0277
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He preformed emergency surgery on me and explained everything to me before the surgery and answered my family's questions after.
About Dr. Thomas Bass, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1265468367
Education & Certifications
- Penn State
- Medical College of Virginia
