Dr. Thomas Bass, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Bass, MD

Dr. Thomas Bass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Bass works at Gulf Coast Bariatrics in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Bass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Bariatrics
    4519 Tilton Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 221-0277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thomas Bass, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265468367
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn State
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bass works at Gulf Coast Bariatrics in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bass’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

