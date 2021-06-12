Overview of Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD

Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Baudo works at Florida Eye Institute in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.