Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD
Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Baudo's Office Locations
Florida Eye Institute2750 Indian River Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sebastian Office13397 Us Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (318) 675-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Developed severe eye pain on a Friday night I called first thing Saturday morning the clinic was closed but Dr. Baudo called me at home and immediately met me at the office.
About Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205881976
Education & Certifications
- National Retina Institute
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Chesnut Hill-Thomas Jefferson Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Tufts University
Dr. Baudo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baudo has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baudo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baudo.
