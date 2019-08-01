Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD
Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bauer operated on me for stomach cancer. I was very scared about surgery because i was never sick. He comforted me, and visited me every day in the 14 days i was in the hospital. I will never forget the support he gave me though this cancer and he removed part of my stomach and esophagus and the cancer never returned in the three years now. i would trust NO OTHER 5 STAR FOR ME......
About Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
