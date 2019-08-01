Overview of Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD

Dr. Thomas Bauer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Bauer works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.