Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Live Oak, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD

Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Beadle works at Lone Star State Dermatology Cli in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beadle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular & Endovascular Surgery of Texas
    12602 Toepperwein Rd Ste 118, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 369-9151
  2. 2
    Vascular & Endovascular Surgery of Texas PLLC
    12501 Judson Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 369-9151
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Vascular & Endovascular Surgery of Texas PLLC
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd # 565, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 369-9151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Resolute Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164606026
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    • Tulane University Medical Center
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beadle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beadle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beadle has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beadle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beadle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beadle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beadle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beadle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

