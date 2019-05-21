See All Ophthalmologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (35)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD

Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with Dartmouth University

Dr. Beardsley works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Presbyopia and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Wiggins Jr, MD
4.9 (298)
View Profile
Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD
Dr. Damien Macaluso, MD
4.9 (35)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, MD
4.9 (209)
View Profile

Dr. Beardsley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates
    8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-1586
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Presbyopia
Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Presbyopia
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Monovision Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beardsley?

    May 21, 2019
    my experience was very good
    Sam F. — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beardsley to family and friends

    Dr. Beardsley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beardsley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437130846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth U Affil Hosp
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beardsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley works at Asheville Eye Associates in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Beardsley’s profile.

    Dr. Beardsley has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Presbyopia and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beardsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beardsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beardsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Beardsley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.