Overview of Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD

Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Beaver works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.