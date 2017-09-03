See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD

Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Beaver works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beaver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital
    1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-9928
  2. 2
    UF Health
    1600 SW Archer Rd Fl 1, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1043255607
    Education & Certifications

    • University Fla
    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beaver works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Beaver’s profile.

    Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

