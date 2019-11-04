Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD
Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Becherer works at
Dr. Becherer's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery3900 Kresge Way Suite 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1919 State St, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becherer?
I lived in pain for over 15 years-off/on. No doctor gave me any diagnosis that was applicable to my situation-arthritis, etc. at 40 years old. Immediately, upon review of my MRI, Dr. Beckerer knew I needed a double discectomy, just before I experienced permanent nerve damage. Don't listen to your doctor, if it's cronic, it's serious. Seek a specialist for a complete diagnosis. Dr. Beckerer literally saved my life!
About Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700987260
Education & Certifications
- Chandler Medical Center/Uk Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Becherer works at
