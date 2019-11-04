Overview of Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD

Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Becherer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.