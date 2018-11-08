Overview

Dr. Thomas Beird, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Beird works at Thomas H Beird MD, Saginaw, MI Bay City, MI in Bay City, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.