See All Podiatrists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Southfield, MI
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM

Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from W.M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Belken works at Franklin Medical Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
4.2 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Belken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Healthcare Associates
    29829 Telegraph Rd Ste 202, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 258-0001
  2. 2
    Foot Health Care Associates
    37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 370, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 258-0001
  3. 3
    Foot Healthcare Associates
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 502, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 258-0001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Belken?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Belken to family and friends

    Dr. Belken's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Belken

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457593162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John Hosp and Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Hosp and Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • W.M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belken has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.