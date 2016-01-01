Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM
Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from W.M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Belken's Office Locations
Foot Healthcare Associates29829 Telegraph Rd Ste 202, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 258-0001
Foot Health Care Associates37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 370, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 258-0001
Foot Healthcare Associates26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 502, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 258-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp and Med Ctr
- W.M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Belken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belken has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belken.
