Overview of Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM

Dr. Thomas Belken, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from W.M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Belken works at Franklin Medical Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.