Overview of Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM

Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Bembynista works at KC Foot Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.