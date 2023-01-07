Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bemenderfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer, MD
Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bemenderfer's Office Locations
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Bemenderfer and found him to be thorough, extremely informative, kind, caring and very patient. He answered all of my questions and responded quickly to my messages through the health portal. I would highly recommend Dr Bemenderfer.
About Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1891105425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bemenderfer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bemenderfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bemenderfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bemenderfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bemenderfer.
