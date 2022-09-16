Overview

Dr. Thomas Bender, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Bender works at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre - Panama City Beach in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL, Miramar Beach, FL, Niceville, FL, Bay Minette, AL, Panama City Beach, FL and Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.