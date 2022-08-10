Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD
Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Berenberg works at
Dr. Berenberg's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT1201 W Main St Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9100Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
The Eye Care Group PC22 Old Waterbury Rd Fl 2, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 597-9100
-
3
(203)458-02456 Business Park Dr Ste 203A, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 597-9100
-
4
New Haven Office40 Temple St Ste 5B, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2020
-
5
The Eye Care Group250 Indian River Rd Ste 100, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 789-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berenberg?
I think that Dr. Berenberg is the only ophthalmologist on this globe who takes the time to wash and wipe the eyes of a patient after a procedure. That is kind and comforting.
About Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407084544
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenberg works at
Dr. Berenberg has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.