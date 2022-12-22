Overview of Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD

Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Bernasek works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.